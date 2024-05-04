Ferrari star breaks the internet with 'baby Leo' snap

Charles Leclerc has been snapped spending time with a new love during the break between the Chinese and Miami Grands Prix.

The Ferrari driver has enjoyed a good start to the season but has struggled to match team-mate Carlos Sainz at stages.

That won’t worry the Monegasque driver too much, who will be aware that Sainz is giving 110% on-track in a bid to secure an F1 drive beyond 2024 after Ferrari opted to against renewing his contract.

It means that Leclerc will have a new team-mate from the start of next season – seven-time champion and legend of the sport, Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc has spent four seasons as Carlos Sainz's team-mate

Charles Leclerc drives the Ferrari SF24 in Suzuka

Who has Charles Leclerc been spending time with?

As the Scuderia up their game in almost every department, Leclerc is going to have to start delivering upon his race winning prowess to show that his team made the right decision to retain him over Sainz.

He has already picked up two podiums this season, and will be hoping to reach loftier heights as and when his team bring new upgrades to the car in a bid to usurp Red Bull at the top of the grid.

For now, though, he has been taking time to relax and enjoy time with a new love in between races.

In a post which has received over three million likes on his Instagram, he can be seen hugging his adorable new puppy, called Leo.

