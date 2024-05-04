close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ferrari star breaks the internet with 'baby Leo' snap

Ferrari star breaks the internet with 'baby Leo' snap

Ferrari star breaks the internet with 'baby Leo' snap

Ferrari star breaks the internet with 'baby Leo' snap

Charles Leclerc has been snapped spending time with a new love during the break between the Chinese and Miami Grands Prix.

The Ferrari driver has enjoyed a good start to the season but has struggled to match team-mate Carlos Sainz at stages.

READ MORE: F1 set for stunning 2026 RETURN

That won’t worry the Monegasque driver too much, who will be aware that Sainz is giving 110% on-track in a bid to secure an F1 drive beyond 2024 after Ferrari opted to against renewing his contract.

It means that Leclerc will have a new team-mate from the start of next season – seven-time champion and legend of the sport, Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc has spent four seasons as Carlos Sainz's team-mate
Charles Leclerc drives the Ferrari SF24 in Suzuka

READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix Practice: Start times, schedule and ESPN

Who has Charles Leclerc been spending time with?

As the Scuderia up their game in almost every department, Leclerc is going to have to start delivering upon his race winning prowess to show that his team made the right decision to retain him over Sainz.

He has already picked up two podiums this season, and will be hoping to reach loftier heights as and when his team bring new upgrades to the car in a bid to usurp Red Bull at the top of the grid.

For now, though, he has been taking time to relax and enjoy time with a new love in between races.

In a post which has received over three million likes on his Instagram, he can be seen hugging his adorable new puppy, called Leo.

READ MORE: Red Bull reveal Newey departure date

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc F1
Sainz SHUTS DOWN F1 team offer claims: 'That is not correct'
Latest F1 News

Sainz SHUTS DOWN F1 team offer claims: 'That is not correct'

  • Today 03:00
F1 star brings out EMBARRASSING red flag in Miami practice
Miami Grand Prix

F1 star brings out EMBARRASSING red flag in Miami practice

  • Yesterday 18:52

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix Sprint times as Hamilton ROBBED of points and Ricciardo stars

  • 24 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

Hamilton and Alonso crash sends superstar out of Miami race

  • 11 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 stars in FREAK crash in Miami pitlane

  • 14 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Newey to Ferrari rumors intensify after TELLING Hamilton reaction

  • 1 uur geleden
McLaren

McLaren draft in replacement as star driver undergoes 'successful surgery'

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari star breaks the internet with 'baby Leo' snap

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x