FIA reveal Ferrari star investigation verdict at Azerbaijan GP
FIA reveal Ferrari star investigation verdict at Azerbaijan GP
The FIA have revealed their verdict regarding an incident involving a Ferrari star during practice on Friday.
FP1 in Baku was red flagged multiple times, first because of a loose piece of debris on track and the following two a result of crashes from Franco Colapinto and Charles Leclerc.
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen beaten by SURPRISE rival in championship twist
The latter locked up heading into Turn 15 and crashed into the barrier, rendering Leclerc unable to compete for the rest of the session.
However, the Monza winner bounced back in FP2, where he set the fastest time of the session as Ferrari looked set to mount an outside bid for the constructors’ title.
Ferrari star subjected to FIA investigation in Baku
Leclerc’s team-mate, Carlos Sainz, finished the second practice session in P4 as the two Ferraris demonstrated pace around the street circuit.
However, the Spaniard found himself being summoned to the stewards for impeding the Red Bull of Sergio Perez into Turn 13 towards the end of the session.
Whilst impeding is not usually investigated in free practice unless it is deemed to be dangerous, Perez had to move to the right at a high-speed section of the track which could have potentially been dangerous.
READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Sainz admitted that he had seen Perez behind him, but because he was distracted by a series of alarms on the car he misjudged the closing speed.
The stewards found that the Ferrari did try to avoid the Red Bull, but was too late causing Perez to lift.
However, the Mexican had good visibility of the incident throughout which therefore meant the situation was not particularly dangerous.
As a result Sainz has been given a warning by the FIA, and the Ferrari star will not receive a penalty that will impact his weekend.
READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses Red Bull alternatives in bid to secure F1 future
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA reveal Ferrari star investigation verdict at Azerbaijan GP
- 24 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen beaten by SURPRISE rival in championship twist
- Yesterday 14:28
F1 Practice Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- Yesterday 05:00
Hamilton 'DISRESPECT' claims questioned by Amanda Newey
- Yesterday 03:00
Red Bull star handed PROMOTION ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- Yesterday 02:00
Danica Patrick News Today: ERECTIONS, US Elections, Taylor Swift takedown and defending Trump
- September 12, 2024 23:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov