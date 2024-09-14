FIA reveal Ferrari star investigation verdict at Azerbaijan GP

The FIA have revealed their verdict regarding an incident involving a Ferrari star during practice on Friday.

FP1 in Baku was red flagged multiple times, first because of a loose piece of debris on track and the following two a result of crashes from Franco Colapinto and Charles Leclerc.

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen beaten by SURPRISE rival in championship twist

The latter locked up heading into Turn 15 and crashed into the barrier, rendering Leclerc unable to compete for the rest of the session.

However, the Monza winner bounced back in FP2, where he set the fastest time of the session as Ferrari looked set to mount an outside bid for the constructors’ title.

Charles Leclerc was victorious in Monza

Charles Leclerc crashed during FP1 in Baku

Ferrari star subjected to FIA investigation in Baku

Leclerc’s team-mate, Carlos Sainz, finished the second practice session in P4 as the two Ferraris demonstrated pace around the street circuit.

However, the Spaniard found himself being summoned to the stewards for impeding the Red Bull of Sergio Perez into Turn 13 towards the end of the session.

Whilst impeding is not usually investigated in free practice unless it is deemed to be dangerous, Perez had to move to the right at a high-speed section of the track which could have potentially been dangerous.

READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz was summoned to the stewards for impeding Sergio Perez in FP2

Sainz admitted that he had seen Perez behind him, but because he was distracted by a series of alarms on the car he misjudged the closing speed.

The stewards found that the Ferrari did try to avoid the Red Bull, but was too late causing Perez to lift.

However, the Mexican had good visibility of the incident throughout which therefore meant the situation was not particularly dangerous.

As a result Sainz has been given a warning by the FIA, and the Ferrari star will not receive a penalty that will impact his weekend.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses Red Bull alternatives in bid to secure F1 future

Related