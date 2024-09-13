F1 Results Today: Verstappen beaten by SURPRISE rival in championship twist

Max Verstappen has been thrashed by a surprise rival during FP2 at the Azerbaijan GP.

Charles Leclerc topped the session, with Sergio Perez in second place ahead of his team-mate who set the sixth fastest time.

Meanwhile, McLaren suffered around Baku, with Lando Norris all the way down in P17 as Oscar Piastri could only manage P5 in the session.

FP2 also saw various drivers run off, including Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, who both managed to turn back onto the track and resume their running.

The calm of FP2 followed a much more chaotic session earlier in the morning, with FP1 red flagged on multiple occasions.

An initial flag was prompted by loose debris on the track at Turn 12, which was cleared away and the session was resumed until Charles Leclerc caused a second red flag after crashing into the wall at Turn 15.

Franco Colapinto also succumbed to the tight and twisty corners of Baku, losing the rear end of his Williams and finding the barriers into Turn 4 during his debut outing at the track.

Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in FP1

F1 FP2 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:43.484

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.006

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.066

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.466

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.499

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.545

7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] ] - +0.609

8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.991

9. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.052

10. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1.063

11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.161

12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.199

13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.253

14. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.265

15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.301

16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.572

17. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.672

18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.907

19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +2.326

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2.463



F1 FP1 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:45.546

2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.313

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.376

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.481

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.627

6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.736

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.906

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.970

9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.062

10. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.141

11. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1.427

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.589

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.638

14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.094

15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.162

16. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +2.355

17. Alex Albon [Williams] - +2.409

18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +3.166

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +3.506

20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - NO TIME



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

