Hamilton posts ADORABLE dog crossover pictures with Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could be the major Formula 1 rivalry during the 2025 season once the former joins Ferrari - but the flames are being stoked already.

Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Maranello at the end of the 2024 campaign after triggering a release clause in his Silver Arrows contract that was otherwise set to expire next season.

Once at the Scuderia, he will partner with Leclerc who himself extended his own existing deal with the team at the start of the season.

Although there is no existing feud between the pair, that could all change if there is a drivers' championship in realistic grasp of either next term.

For now though it's all smiles between the on-track rivals, although an unlikely friendly feud has developed off track in recent weeks.

Roscoe has long been by Lewis Hamilton's side at F1 races

Leo has become a star in the F1 paddock

What kind of dogs do Hamilton and Leclerc have?

The arrival of Leclerc's pet inside the paddock, Leo - a miniature longhaired dachshund, at the race in Miami took the paddock by storm earlier in the season and he has been at many races since.

However, that has drawn comparisons with F1's top dog, Roscoe, with the bulldog having long been a companion for Hamilton at grand prix weekends.

The F1 stars' pets came face to face recently though as Hamilton uploaded wholesome pictures onto his Instagram account with the caption 'Dog Dads'.

The images showed the 39-year-old and the Monegasque star proudly posing with their dogs, as well as petting both.

The dogs themselves also seemed to enjoy giving each other the run-around, perhaps foreshadowing how F1 could look in the future.

For now though Hamilton and Leclerc will have more eyes on the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend - with Hamilton looking to build on his famous British GP win that ended a near three-year wait for an F1 victory.

Leclerc though will be desperate to regain some form though, having suffered a major slump since winning the Monaco Grand Prix in May with Ferrari appearing to have struggled following recent upgrades.

