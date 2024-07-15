F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Chance of rain in Budapest?
As Formula 1 heads to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix, here's how the weather currently looks for the weekend's event.
F1 heads to Budapest for the 13th round of the 2024 campaign, as the championship passes the halfway mark of what has been a competitive season so far, with six different grand prix winners to date.
Lewis Hamilton's emotional win at Silverstone ended a victory drought spanning two and a half years, while his Mercedes team-mate, George Russell, claimed a surprise win in Austria just a week earlier.
Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc have also been on the top step, with Max Verstappen taking the remaining seven victories.
As the grid descends on the Hungaroring - a track historically kind to Hamilton with a record eight victories and nine pole positions, the stage is set for another chapter in this dramatic season.
Can the seven-time champion string together back-to-back wins? Will Verstappen regain his on-track dominance and extend his championship lead, or will we witness a surprise driver emerge victorious?
Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast
Friday, July 19: FP1 and FP2
Sunny skies and light winds are forecast, with a low risk of rain (16%) when the cars hit the track for the first practice session at 1:30pm local time, dropping to 0% during the second run. Temperatures are expected to peak at a warm 35 degrees Celsius before cooling down to 21 degrees in the evening.
Saturday, July 20: FP3 and Qualifying
Saturday is shaping up to be a dry day with no rain predicted. The final practice session and qualifying will take place in warm conditions, with temperatures reaching a high of 34 degrees Celsius and dropping to 20 degrees overnight.
Sunday, July 21: Race
There is a slight chance of rain on race day, with a 15% probability around the 3pm start time. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday, with a high of 33 degrees Celsius and a low of 19 degrees. Light south-westerly winds and humidity levels of around 37% will be present.

