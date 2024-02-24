Sky Sports commentator Alex Jacques has suggested that F2 talents Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman could graduate to F1 for 2025.

13 drivers on the current grid are out of contract at the end of the 2024 season, leaving people guessing what the teams’ lineups will look like come next year.

Antonelli and Bearman are two names that are highly rated in the paddock and F1 pundit Jacques has hinted that there is a future for them in the category.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli will debut in F2 this year after an incredible junior career

The 17-year-old will partner Oliver bearman at Prema

Alex Jacques has suggested that the two talents could end up in F1 next year

Jacques hints talents are set for F1

Speaking during the third day of testing in Bahrain about the driver lineup for 2025, he said: “We very highly suspect that two will be graduating from Formula 2.

“I would say that going into the season, we would expect Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman, if they find themselves with good form and a top three finish in the Formula 2 championship to have a huge opportunity, I hope that didn’t put too much pressure, a huge opportunity to graduate to Formula 1.

“And so, the entire field will know that. It is a year for so many to have to perform, or careers are coming to a premature close.”

Antonelli, a Mercedes junior driver, will make his debut in F2 this season with Prema after the 17-year-old jumped all the way from the Formula Regional championships following an incredible junior career thus far.

The Italian has been linked with a move to the silver arrows to potentially replace Lewis Hamilton when he departs for Ferrari.

Bearman will embark on his second season in F2 in 2024 alongside Antonelli at Prema, as well as being Haas and Ferrari’s reserve driver and he will take part in six FP1 sessions with the American team this season.

GPFans understands that Bearman is all but signed for Haas for the 2025 season.

