Mercedes starlet 'could' replace Hamilton in 2025

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 10 January 2024 10:57

Amid his impressive start in the single-seater realm, Mercedes prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli is poised for a potential F1 debut as early as the 2025 season.

The 17-year-old sensation has swiftly ascended the ranks, earning a coveted spot in F2 for the upcoming season with Prema Racing.

Since joining Mercedes' junior roster in 2019, Antonelli has been garnering attention as a standout talent, touted as a potential successor to the legendary Lewis Hamilton.

With Hamilton's contract extending until the conclusion of the 2025 season, the Italian prodigy has emerged as a candidate for an F1 seat, potentially aligning with one of Mercedes' esteemed customer teams.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been tipped as a potential successor to Lewis Hamilton

Antonelli is to race for Prema in F2 in 2024

Antonelli's stock is high

Insights from F1.com's Lawrence Barretto suggest that Antonelli could be on the cusp of realizing his F1 dreams sooner than anticipated. Stay tuned as the rising star's journey unfolds on the fast-paced track of Formula 1.

"So highly-rated is the 17-year-old, he’s skipping F3 and heading straight for F2 this year, debuting in the series with Prema alongside [Ollie] Bearman," Barretto wrote.

"Deliver the kind of rampant success he has shown so far and he could yet be a contender for a seat next year.

"While there would be no room for him at Mercedes, Toto Wolff could perhaps look to place him at another team to build up his experience.

"He did just that with George Russell at Williams – and they might be on the look out for a driver anyway in '25."

