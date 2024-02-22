F1 Testing Results: Red Bull BEATEN as rivals unleash searing day two pace

Outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz set the timing sheets alight on day two of testing, putting in a lap time good enough to put him ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez in Bahrain.

The afternoon session was extended following the cancellation of day two's morning session, meaning Formula 1 fans were treated to over five hours of on-track action at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Day two's red flag was caused by yet more drain cover drama, as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton ran over and destroyed a cover on turn 11, with Ferrari having to use a spare floor on their car ahead of the afternoon.

Sainz took over from Leclerc in the SF-24, and managed to show the first real signs of Ferrari's true pace ahead of the upcoming 2024 season.

Carlos Sainz jumped in the Ferrari car for the afternoon testing session

Sergio Perez replaced Max Verstappen in the Red Bull on Thursday

Sainz set the fastest time of 1:29:921, with the Red Bull of Sergio Perez finishing second after taking over from Max Verstappen on day two in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton, who will replace Sainz at Ferrari at the start of 2025, rounded out the top three, with Lando Norris in fourth and Daniel Ricciardo in fifth.

The next F1 testing session gets underway on Friday morning, and is set to begin at 7am UK time.

F1 Testing Results: Day Two

Below is the full classification from the second day of testing in Bahrain:

1. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 1:29.921, 84 laps

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - +0.758s, 124 laps

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - +1.145s, 123 laps

4. Lando Norris (McLaren) - +1.335s, 52 laps

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Visa Cash App RB) - +1.440s, 88 laps

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - +1.829s, 54 laps

7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - +2.108s, 96 laps

8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - +2.140s, 78 laps

9. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber) - +2.306s, 97 laps

10. Oscar Piastri - +2.407s, 35 laps

11. Logan Sargeant (Williams) - +2.657s, 117 laps

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - +3.132s, 31 laps

13. Zhou Guanyu - +3.794s, 38 laps

14. Pierre Gasly - +3.883s, 33 laps

15. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - +6.690s, 93 laps

16. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) - +7.588s, 31 laps

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Visa Cash App RB) - +8.153s, 40 laps



