F1 Testing Results: Leclerc fastest as session CANCELLED after more Ferrari drama

Charles Leclerc set the pace in the morning session of day two of pre-season testing in Bahrain - but the results were overshadowed by the first red flag of of the 2024 season.

The stoppage was caused by yet more drain cover drama, as Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton ran over and destroyed a cover on turn 11, with Ferrari appearing to have to work on Leclerc's car after the incident.

After 30 minutes of track inspections, it was announced by the FIA that the session would not resume and that the afternoon session would be extended to five hours

With more than an hour still to run, Leclerc set the fastest time of 1:31:750, with Oscar Piastri half a second behind.

Williams' Logan Sargeant rounded out the top three, with Sergio Perez in fourth and Fernando Alonso in fifth.

Below is the full classification from the morning session on Thursday:

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:31.750 36 laps

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - +0.578s, 35 laps

3. Logan Sargeant (Williams) - +0.828s, 30 laps

4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - +1.129s, 20 laps

5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - +1.303s, 31 laps

6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - +1.475s, 39 laps

7. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber) - +1.965s, 38 laps

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - +2.054s, 33 laps

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) - +5.759s, 31 laps

10. Yuki Tsunoda (Visa Cash App RB) - +6.324s, 40 laps



