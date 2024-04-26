F1 team set to axe BOTH star drivers

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber are set to part ways with both of their drivers at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Swiss team are currently in a transitional phase as they prepare for life as Audi from the 2026 season onwards.

As part of their future plans, the team have already confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg will be arriving from Haas ahead of the 2025 season.

With this news, according to reports from F1-insider.com, the team are set to axe both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu at the end of the season.

Both Bottas and Zhou have been with the team since 2022 when the team was under the Alfa Romeo name, with the duo guiding the team to a sixth place finish that year.

Last year brought just 16 points between the drivers and they have yet to score a point so far in 2024, and according to information from F1-insider.com, the Sauber drivers ‘have no future’ with Audi and ‘neither play a role in the company’s future plans.’

Carlos Sainz has been heavily linked with the team, after it was announced that he would be leaving Ferrari at the end of the year to make way for Lewis Hamilton.

Sky Germany pundit and former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher was quoted by F1-insider.com as saying: “Bottas is past his peak and Guanyu is not good enough at the end of the day. Audi wants to get stronger every year and be optimally positioned in 2026, when there are new vehicle and engine regulations.

"With Hulkenberg and Sainz they would certainly be.”

