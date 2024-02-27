Sauber F1 team delivers CRUCIAL 2026 Audi entry update

Sauber boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi has delivered an update on Audi’s commitment to Formula 1 beyond the 2026 season.

The past few weeks have heralded significant management changes at the German company, with speculation suggesting that they may pull out of a deal with Sauber.

The efforts have been led by CEO and former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl , as the team seeks to build its infrastructure and employee base.

It would be a shame to be denied a chance to see Audi on the F1 grid, especially after seeing the efforts of Andretti-Cadillac fall apart just a few weeks ago.

Valtteri Bottas drives Sauber's 2024 challenger at Bahrain

Alessandro Alunni Bravi is the current team principal at Sauber

Audi entry fears eased

However, Sauber boss Alunni Bravi has eased fears that the move may not happen, telling motorsport.com that:

“There is a strong commitment from the Audi Group at all levels. We always said that the decision to enter into F1 was not based on a decision of single individuals but was based on the decision of the management board of Audi.

“And it's then been confirmed by the advisory board of Audi and the supervisory board of VW Group. So, the commitment is there," Alunni Bravi continued.

“The project is proceeding according to the timeline and the agreed governance between shareholders. The dynamic within the board is not for us to comment on. But what we know is that we have a strong support,” he concluded.

Sauber’s current sponsorship with Stake has already kicked up a fuss in 2024, with the team having to change names between certain events in 2024 to avoid falling foul of certain laws.

They will be hoping to improve their performance this year, and finish in a better position than the ninth in the constructors’ championship they achieved in 2023.

