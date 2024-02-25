Audi F1 entry under more DOUBT as 'key figure set to leave position'

Amidst upheaval at Audi, chief development officer Oliver Hoffmann is reportedly on the verge of departing the company - having only recently taken over from Markus Deussman.

The departure could come due to differences in views with current Audi CEO Gernot Dollner over the company's future.

According to a report from German newspaper Bild, Hoffmann's long-term contract as CDO, signed last year, may be cut short as he's held responsible for Audi's struggling sales and delays in model releases.

The Audi Supervisory Board is set to discuss Hoffmann's situation on Thursday, with the Volkswagen Group's Supervisory Board expected to make the final decision in early March.

READ MORE: Geri Horner 'unfollows' Verstappen amid Red Bull internal investigation

The potential departure of Hoffmann could impact Audi's F1 plans, as Dollner contemplates moving him to the project. Hoffmann played a pivotal role in developing Audi's F1 entry for 2026, initially announced during the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.

Oliver Hoffmann may be set to leave Audi

READ MORE: Horner and Red Bull investigation 'extremely serious' claims F1 rival

However, a potential move to Sauber, the current F1 team set to partner with Audi, raises further questions about the hierarchy and decision-making process, especially as Sauber already has CEO Andreas Seidl steering the new Audi F1 era.

The situation unfolds amid lingering uncertainties about Audi's entry into F1 in 2026.

Audi F1 commitment questioned

Dollner publicly confirmed the plan in December 2023, but speculations persist about the company's commitment, possibly tied to Dollner's openness to selling Sauber shares, providing a financial exit strategy for Audi.

This uncertainty jeopardises Sauber's ability to attract top talent and the investment necessary for success in F1.

Reports of Hoffmann's potential move are as yet unverified and a spokesperson had previously told Bild Zeitung: "As a matter of principle, we do not comment on personnel matters."

READ MORE: Horner and Red Bull investigation 'RESOLUTION' date given by Sky F1 pundit