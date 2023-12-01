Sauber provides HUGE update on Audi F1 entry amid 'backing out' rumours

Cal Gaunt

Friday 1 December 2023 14:57

Sauber has reaffirmed Audi's unwavering commitment to F1 after rumours had suggested that they were considering pulling the plug on the endeavour.

Following the conclusion of their Alfa Romeo sponsorship, the team will revert to the Sauber name in 2024 as it prepares for Audi's full-fledged entry into F1.

Sauber Group managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi dismissed the possibility of subtly advertising Audi during the interim period and confirmed that the brand won't be featured in the team's branding until 2026.

Audi are set to enter F1 in 2026

Sauber's partnership with Alfa Romeo came to an end in 2023

“No. Audi will enter in 2026," Bravi told Autosport.

“Commercially speaking, it is important to have a big bang in 2026, not to dilute the Audi involvement with the team. So, we will continue as Sauber, based on the heritage of the group.”

Markus Deusmann was heading up Audi's F1 project before leaving earlier this year

'CEO switch changes nothing'

When questioned about the rumours of Audi reconsidering their entry into the sport after the departure of CEO Markus Deusmann, Bravi said the German car manufacturer remains 'fully committed' to their F1 project.

“The commitment of Audi was really strong from the very beginning,” the Italian said. “The project, the F1 project, has been approved by the Audi management board, has been confirmed by the Supervisory Board of Audi and has been then confirmed by the Supervisory Board of VW.

“So, it is a commitment at any level within the Audi/VW Group.

“The change of the CEO doesn’t change this approach, because it was not a decision of a single individual or the board, it was a decision of the group.”

