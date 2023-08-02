Alfa Romeo could STAY in F1 for 2024 despite Sauber split

Joe Ellis

Alfa Romeo is reportedly looking to join forces with a different F1 team in 2024 after its spilt from Sauber.

According to Motorsport.com in Italy, the Italian brand will go from the Swiss-based team to Haas from next season.

The deal would see Haas' Ferrari engines rebranded as Alfa Romeo power units, similarly to how Red Bull's Renault engine was rebranded to Tag Heuer earlier in the hybrid era.

Sauber, meanwhile, will run as an independent team for 2024 and 2025 with some manufacturer help from Audi, who will come in as a works team from 2026.

Foot in the door

A Haas-Alfa Romeo combination sounds promising, even though both teams are struggling this season

As Andretti Autosport and Hitech GP are finding out right now, it can be very difficult to get into F1 if there are no already-existing connections.

Alfa Romeo will always want to have some kind of foot in the door should they decide to join again as a fully-fledged team.

This deal, which will undoubtedly bring in some much-needed cash for Haas, is a great way of staying in the inner circle of F1 while not having to fork out quite as much cash as running a whole team.

Ferrari might not be totally pleased about it but if they could get some extra financial resource for Alfa Romeo's privilege, then the Prancing Horse won't be complaining.

