F1 team hint new livery with Drake video tease
The newly-named Stake F1 team have teased their new branding, with fans being given a potential sneak preview of a new livery.
In a video on X |(formerly known as Twitter), a Formula 1 car races past the screen along a black and green 'track'.
Among a green mist, it is evident to see the direction in which the team's new colour scheme could go, and it leads to clues that the livery for the team - who have changed their name twice since the last grand prix - may be black and green.
Stake F1 have also managed to get Drake involved to sell their new identity, with the Canadian rapper and singer saying in the video:
"Guess who just took the wheel? We did.
"The Stake F1 team era is here. Buckle up."
The @StakeF1Team era begins now… buckle up! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LQHJEgxcqw— Stake F1 Team (@stakef1team) January 6, 2024
Stake late with announcement
Having revealed their new name on New Years' Day, the team had also meant to release this particular video on that day, something that was backed up by their social media admin.
We may have cooked for too long here…— Stake F1 Team (@stakef1team) January 6, 2024
They will be hoping that their new car isn't as slow as their social media skills, when they unveil the new car on February 5.
