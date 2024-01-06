F1 team hint new livery with Drake video tease

Sam Cook

The newly-named Stake F1 team have teased their new branding, with fans being given a potential sneak preview of a new livery.

In a video on X |(formerly known as Twitter), a Formula 1 car races past the screen along a black and green 'track'.

Among a green mist, it is evident to see the direction in which the team's new colour scheme could go, and it leads to clues that the livery for the team - who have changed their name twice since the last grand prix - may be black and green.

The newly-named Stake F1 team take over from Alfa Romeo on the F1 grid

Stake originally had their name on the Alfa Romeo cars as a sponsor

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will continue to pair up for the newly-named team

Stake F1 have also managed to get Drake involved to sell their new identity, with the Canadian rapper and singer saying in the video:

"Guess who just took the wheel? We did.

"The Stake F1 team era is here. Buckle up."

Stake late with announcement

Having revealed their new name on New Years' Day, the team had also meant to release this particular video on that day, something that was backed up by their social media admin.

We may have cooked for too long here… — Stake F1 Team (@stakef1team) January 6, 2024

They will be hoping that their new car isn't as slow as their social media skills, when they unveil the new car on February 5.

