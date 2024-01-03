Stake F1 Team reveals plan to ‘keep fans front and centre’

Stuart Hodge

Wednesday 3 January 2024 13:57

Stake F1 Team has vowed to keep fans at the centre of its plans after joining the F1 grid.

The Sauber team, which was known as Alfa Romeo between 2019 and 2023, has rebranded under the name of the betting and technology brand for the coming season.

In a statement released confirming the team’s plans following the takeover, Stake has promised some exciting fan activations in the year ahead.

The company has some exciting partners including Everton FC and the UFC and its ambassadors include football superstar Sergio Aguero and rap legend Drake and likes to work in cross collaboration to engage F1 fans.

Stake F1 Team has promised some exciting fan activations in 2024

Alfa Romeo have rebranded as Stake F1 Team for 2024

Alunni Bravi: Stake introduced whole new audience to F1

With such a focus on capturing the attention of the sports fanbase, the company also suggested it may have some exciting plans up its sleeve for this year, “starting with the eagerly awaited launch of the new C44, in February”, per the statement.

Stake F1 Team boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi is excited about working together with the Swiss-based outfit’s new title partner.

“Last season represented the start of Stake’s journey in Formula 1,” said the Italian team principal.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi was looking dapper during F1 awards season

“And the brand’s new role headlining Stake F1 Team represents the natural and exciting next step on this path.

“Stake not only successfully tapped into Formula 1’s growing fan base to enhance its own community - but also introduced a completely new audience to the sport, something that benefitted not only our team but also everyone else in F1.

"We had the opportunity to participate in some incredible activations with some of Stake’s ambassadors, including Argentine football legend, Sergio Aguero and Indian-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla.

“2024 will be a new page and the chance to do more, better, and reach even further. We are looking forward to an even more exciting calendar of events in this new season.”

READ MORE: Stake F1 Team chief insists team are 'not far behind' F1 frontrunners