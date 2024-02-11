F1 team to change names between races in 2024

Sauber F1 team representative Allesandro Alunni Bravi has confirmed that the team will alternate between using both Stake and Kick as their primary sponsor throughout the 2024 season.

Dependent on local gambling legislation, the team will be forced to ditch their Stake name at many events this year to comply with the law.

Stake were a sponsor on the Alfa Romeo cars of last year, but sister company Kick were adopted to replace them in Belgium, Spain, Australia and Qatar.

Now they are title sponsors, the move becomes clearer for fans, who will notice variations in the cars’ livery throughout the year.

This year's Sauber variant will have two names across the course of the season

The experienced Valtteri Bottas has been with the Swiss outfit for over two years now

Alunni Bravi: We will use a second team name

“As you know, last year we alternated two different names according to the different countries where we go racing,” Alunni Bravi told Motorsport.com.

“We will be fully complying with all the local applicable laws and where Stake is prohibited, so gambling advertising is prohibited, we will use a different name.

“As last year, we have Kick as one of our most important partners – our chassis name is a Kick Sauber – so where we are not going to race as Stake F1 Team, we will use a second team name.”

Ahead of a two-year transitional period before Audi takes the reins of the Sauber F1 outfit over, expect to see an ambitious approach from the team.

Drivers Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas are experienced in their role and should be well placed to help develop the car aggressively and towards the tight midfield.

