Rebranding F1 team making 'important decisions' to turn fortunes around

Sauber boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi is hopeful of a turnaround as his team begins a new dawn in Formula 1 for 2024.

After a breakaway from title sponsor Alfa Romeo, the team will have a new name and dramatically different car next season after a lacklustre performance in 2023.

Drivers Valterri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu lead them to a ninth-place finish in the constructors’ championship – a few positions short of their target of seventh for the year.

Following a long history of unveiling their new cars from various European countries, Sauber will reveal their 2024 challenger to the world in the UK for the first time this winter.

Alfa Romeo struggled towards the end of the 2023 season

Alessandro Alunni Bravi is aware that there is plenty of work to do ahead of Sauber

Bravi: Disappointment is shared

Speaking to RacingNews365 about the season and their targets moving forwards, the Italian was optimistic about the teams' capabilities.

“I'm disappointed with this year's result, because I don't think it reflects our potential,” he said.

“It also doesn't match our ambitions or season targets so far. The disappointment is shared throughout the team and it's not like I'm pointing fingers at people.

"We have already started taking some important decisions for next year in terms of car design, because next year's car for most teams will be not just our contender for 2025 but will be the basis for the 2025 car there will be a big carry over of parts."

Zhou Guanyu has only grown in confidence since joining Alfa Romeo

Having continuity with their driver lineup should assist the team from a development perspective.

Both Bottas and Zhou know the weaknesses of the car and will be able to use their experience to help push the team forwards as a new era begins for Swiss outfit.

