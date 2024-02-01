F1 team announce SIGNING of 'remarkable' driver ahead of 2024 season

Sauber have announced that Zane Maloney has joined their driver development programme, bolstering their pool of young, talented drivers.

The Barbadian driver will also act as the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber reserve driver at several Grand Prix in 2024, sharing the role with the 2023 F2 champion Theo Pourchaire.

Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, and coming from a strong motorsport heritage, the 20-year-old collected many karting accolades in both his homeland and the United States, before heading to the European scene in 2018, achieving outstanding results in the Karting European Championship and WSK Champions Cup.

Zane Maloney has had a sensational junior career

The Barbadian finished 10th in his debut season in F2

Sauber sign remarkable talent Maloney

Maloney transitioned to single-seater cars in 2019 in the British F4 Championship, where he announced himself to the motorsport world by becoming the first rookie in history to win the series.

After progressing through the ranks in the Euroformula Open Championship and the Formula Regional European Championship, he competed in F3 with Trident in 2022, finishing second.

Joining Rodin Carlin in F2 in 2023, the Barbadian finished his debut season in 10th, collecting four podiums and one fastest lap.

Maloney will embark on his second season in the category in 2024 in Rodin Motorsport, supported by the Sauber Academy.

In a press release, Sauber Academy Director Beat Zehnder said: “We are delighted to welcome Zane as the latest addition to the Sauber Academy.

Maloney will share the Sauber reserve driver role with Theo Pourchaire

“His path through the junior series has been remarkable so far and, with his speed and potential, he surely makes a great addition to our talented roster.

“On behalf of the whole team, I give him my warmest welcome onboard, and look forward to working together and achieving great success.”

Upon joining Sauber, Maloney added: “I am honoured to join the Sauber Academy, and to take on the role of one of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’s Reserve Drivers.

“The Sauber name resonates with Formula One, as it has been part of the sport for over thirty years, paving the way for so many drivers who went on to achieve great success.

“I am pleased to become part of this family, and I am looking forward to working together this season, as I move closer to my goal of becoming a Formula One driver.”

