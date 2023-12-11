Alpine confirm British driver will return in 2024

Tyler Rowlinson

Monday 11 December 2023 14:57

Alpine have announced that Abbi Pulling will participate in F1 Academy in 2024, continuing to race for Rodin Carlin in what will be her second consecutive season in the category.

Pulling comes off the back of a solid 2023 in the inaugural season for the series, finishing fifth in the championship with seven podiums, two pole positions and four fastest laps to her name.

Speaking with the official Alpine website after the announcement, the 20-year-old Briton said she is excited to continue working with the French team’s junior programme and to be partnering with Rodin Carlin again for the new season.

Abbi Pulling achieved fifth in the inaugural season of the F1 Academy

Pulling joined the Alpine academy in 2023

The 20-year-old will sport the team's colours on her Rodin Carlin car in 2024

Pulling: 'I'm excited for the season'

“I am very grateful to be coming back for another year as an Alpine Academy driver, and I am honoured that BWT Alpine F1 Team are entrusting me as their driver selection for the 2024 F1 Academy season,” said Pulling.

“This will be my third season in the team’s driver development programme, it’s amazing to be a part of the Alpine Racing family and have such incredible access and support from a Formula 1 team.

“I am looking forward to competing in the F1 Academy series for a second season and to be racing with Rodin Carlin again. I’m hoping to have a successful year and bring in some good results for the team.

“I am excited to head into another season of racing on the Formula 1 support bill, the atmosphere is going to be incredible.”

Debuting in Ginettas, Pulling went onto the British F4 Championship in 2020, finishing in sixth in her first season in single seaters.

She joined W Series midway through the 2021 campaign where she finished seventh, before joining full time the following year, achieving fourth in the standings.

Pulling became a member of the Alpine academy in 2023 and will sport the team’s colours on her car in F1 Academy next season.

