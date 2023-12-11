Williams begin F1 countdown to racing in hilarious style

Tyler Rowlinson

Monday 11 December 2023 12:57

Williams’ social media team encapsulated the feeling of every F1 fan this winter, with an Alex Albon meme highlighting the long wait for racing to get back underway.

After a season dominated by Red Bull and Max Verstappen, the focus is already on 2024, with several teams already beginning vigorous preparations to improve their cars and push up the grid.

Next year’s calendar begins with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit on 21-23 February, the first chance for the drivers to get behind their brand new machines after countless hours in the simulator.

The 24-race season officially kicks off the following weekend, a double-header in the Middle East with Bahrain (February 29-March 2) and Saudi Arabia (March 7-9).

The team used Alex Alon to capture the feelings of F1 fans as they wait for racing to return

Pre-season testing gets underway on February21-23 in Bahrain

Williams highlight long wait before testing

The winter break feels like an eternity for F1 fans and Williams were able to capture that feeling with their number one driver Albon.

They posted a picture on X of the 27-year-old with his head in his hands starring aimlessly into the camera, with one fan commenting that it captured the “sheer unbridled depression” of every F1 fan during the more than two month waiting period for the return of racing action.

There's still 72 days until Bahrain testing. pic.twitter.com/SZJT8WTx7h — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 10, 2023

READ MORE: Sainz reveals 'mentally challenging' Ferrari issues