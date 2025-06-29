CHAOS at Austrian Grand Prix after truck causes major damage on track

Chaos ensued on track at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend before the stars of F1 had even taken to the circuit in Spielberg.

The tricky Red Bull Ring played host to the 11th round of F1's 2025 championship, which saw McLaren and Ferrari boast both drivers in the top four heading into the race.

However, before the 71-lap event had even begun, footage was shared via social media that showed the aftermath of a truck destroying one of the many event banners around the track.

One post on social media platform 'X' explained: "A truck destroyed a banner and now it's in the middle of the track," alongside a picture of the Qatar Airways banner, the Global Partner and Official Airline of F1.

Having been reportedly destroyed by a truck, segments of the banner appeared to have been left strewn across one segment of the 4.326 km circuit.

Thankfully, the broken banner and all accompanying debris were removed in time for lights out of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

Red Bull Ring sets stage for British GP showdown

This weekend's event at Red Bull's home track delightfully set the scene for the British GP next weekend.

Following a glorious final win with Mercedes for Lewis Hamilton at his home race last year, all eyes are on the seven-time champion to see whether he can return to that masterful form which has seen him claim a win in Silverstone a record-breaking nine times.

Additionally, British outfit McLaren and their home hero Lando Norris will be favourites next weekend as the papaya team have gone from strength to strength this season.

The Woking-based team currently leads the constructors' standings, miles ahead of the rest of the pack, but it is Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri who leads the drivers' standings, with a first home win for Norris or Mercedes' George Russell equally viable.

