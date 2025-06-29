close global

F1 2025 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

oscar piastri, lando norris, mclaren, austrian grand prix, graphic

Lando Norris will start the F1 Austrian Grand Prix from pole on today (Sunday 29th June), but that fact alone doesn't adequately sum up his absolute domination so far at the Red Bull Ring.

The McLaren star sat out of FP1 to give Alex Dunne a run in an F1 session, and has sat atop the time sheets for every session since he re-entered the car for FP2, including each stage of qualifying.

While Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen were hindered in their final runs of the day, they were unlikely to seriously challenge Norris' time in a blistering last lap, dipping under 64 seconds for the first time and building a gap of more than half a second to second-placed Charles Leclerc – at a track where time gaps are famously compressed.

Piastri will start on the second row alongside Lewis Hamilton, while Verstappen's initial banker lap was only good enough for seventh place behind George Russell and the impressive performance of Liam Lawson.

Gabriel Bortoleto put his Sauber alongside Verstappen in his first ever Q3, the rookie having cruised through Q1 and Q2 without ever being lower than eighth on the final timing sheets.

Here's the provisional starting grid for Sunday's race as now officially confirmed by the FIA!

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Lando NorrisMcLaren
2Charles LeclercFerrari
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari
5George RussellMercedes
6Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
7Max VerstappenRed Bull
8Gabriel BortoletoSauber
9Kimi AntonelliMercedes
10Pierre GaslyAlpine
11Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
12Alex AlbonWilliams
13Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
14Franco ColapintoWilliams
15Oliver BearmanHaas
16Lance StrollAston Martin
17Esteban OconHaas
18Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
19Carlos SainzWilliams
20Nico HulkenbergSauber

Austrian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, June 29 2025

The Austrian GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below.

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
United Kingdom (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:30AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:30AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:30AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:30PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:30PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)11:00PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:30AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:30PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:30PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00AM Sunday
Singapore (SGT)9:00PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)4:00 PM Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)5:00 PM Sunday

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Telecinco
*CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
SwitzerlandRSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

