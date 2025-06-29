Lando Norris will start the F1 Austrian Grand Prix from pole on today (Sunday 29th June), but that fact alone doesn't adequately sum up his absolute domination so far at the Red Bull Ring.

The McLaren star sat out of FP1 to give Alex Dunne a run in an F1 session, and has sat atop the time sheets for every session since he re-entered the car for FP2, including each stage of qualifying.

While Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen were hindered in their final runs of the day, they were unlikely to seriously challenge Norris' time in a blistering last lap, dipping under 64 seconds for the first time and building a gap of more than half a second to second-placed Charles Leclerc – at a track where time gaps are famously compressed.

Piastri will start on the second row alongside Lewis Hamilton, while Verstappen's initial banker lap was only good enough for seventh place behind George Russell and the impressive performance of Liam Lawson.

Gabriel Bortoleto put his Sauber alongside Verstappen in his first ever Q3, the rookie having cruised through Q1 and Q2 without ever being lower than eighth on the final timing sheets.

Here's the provisional starting grid for Sunday's race as now officially confirmed by the FIA!

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team 1 Lando Norris McLaren 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 5 George Russell Mercedes 6 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull 8 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 9 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 12 Alex Albon Williams 13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 14 Franco Colapinto Williams 15 Oliver Bearman Haas 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 18 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 19 Carlos Sainz Williams 20 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber

Austrian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, June 29 2025

The Austrian GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below.

Location Time Local time (CEST) 3:00 PM Sunday United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 9:30AM Sunday USA (CDT) 8:30AM Sunday USA (PDT) 6:30AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 11:30PM Sunday Australia (AWST) 9:30PM Sunday Australia (ACST) 11:00PM Sunday Mexico (CST) 7:30AM Sunday Japan (JST) 10:30PM Sunday South Africa (SAST) 3:30PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 9:00PM Sunday India (IST) 6:30PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00AM Sunday Singapore (SGT) 9:00PM Sunday Turkey (EEST) 4:00 PM Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 4:00 PM Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 5:00 PM Sunday

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Telecinco *Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Switzerland RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

