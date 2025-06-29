F1 2025 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2025 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Lando Norris will start the F1 Austrian Grand Prix from pole on today (Sunday 29th June), but that fact alone doesn't adequately sum up his absolute domination so far at the Red Bull Ring.
The McLaren star sat out of FP1 to give Alex Dunne a run in an F1 session, and has sat atop the time sheets for every session since he re-entered the car for FP2, including each stage of qualifying.
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton beats Verstappen as British star claims Austrian Grand Prix pole
While Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen were hindered in their final runs of the day, they were unlikely to seriously challenge Norris' time in a blistering last lap, dipping under 64 seconds for the first time and building a gap of more than half a second to second-placed Charles Leclerc – at a track where time gaps are famously compressed.
Piastri will start on the second row alongside Lewis Hamilton, while Verstappen's initial banker lap was only good enough for seventh place behind George Russell and the impressive performance of Liam Lawson.
Gabriel Bortoleto put his Sauber alongside Verstappen in his first ever Q3, the rookie having cruised through Q1 and Q2 without ever being lower than eighth on the final timing sheets.
Here's the provisional starting grid for Sunday's race as now officially confirmed by the FIA!
F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
Austrian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, June 29 2025
The Austrian GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below.
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|9:30AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|8:30AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|6:30AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|11:30PM Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|9:30PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|11:00PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:30AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|10:30PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:30PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|9:00PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|6:30PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00AM Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9:00PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Telecinco
|*Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Switzerland
|RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton can't eat due to F1 rules
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes F1 star handed FIA punishment over Austrian Grand Prix rule breach
- 21 minutes ago
How Max Verstappen could be given race BAN at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals bizarre Austrian GP restriction as FIA confirm punishment verdict
- Today 07:57
Verstappen makes ‘beautiful’ Russell mistake at Austrian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:56
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june
FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix
- 15 june
F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
- 19 june