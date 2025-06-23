F1 legend Lewis Hamilton was at the centre of a heartwarming interaction with a pair of superfans in the paddock recently with a major surprise awaiting him.

The seven-time champion has millions of adoring fans around the globe who have continued to spur him on through his switch to Ferrari having raced with Mercedes for 12 seasons.

F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris hits new low as Sonny Hayes tests for McLaren

Since joining the Italian F1 outfit earlier this year, Hamilton has been under significant pressure to perform alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc, only achieving one victory in the sprint race and nothing better than P4 in a grand prix.

It is the support of his diehard fans that spurs the racing legend on, and at the Canadian GP last time out, the 40-year-old was reminded of the love and support those fans still show him.

In a wholesome video posted to social media, Hamilton was greeted by two adoring fans, who appeared to be husband and wife, dressed in Ferrari gear and rosso red caps featuring the star's iconic number 44 driver number.

What made the moment even more special was when the husband got down on one knee to greet Hamilton as his wife showed the F1 icon her artificial leg, which had been decorated with Ferrari iconography.

"This is so cool," Hamilton declared upon noticing the impressive tribute, to which he was then greeted with another amazing surprise.

"Look, we've got seven stars for your seven championships," revealed the man, which prompted Hamilton to immediately take pictures of the artificial leg before signing it and hugging the woman, who appeared truly touched by the interaction.

The support for Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has been monumental

Hamilton's fans spur him on through Ferrari struggle

Many of Hamilton's fans would have followed his career closely and even switched to supporting the Scuderia when he announced the biggest driver move in the modern era of the sport earlier this season.

The world of F1 remained relatively patient after his first few outings with his new team, and then at the Chinese GP back in March, Hamilton showed signs of returning to his Mercedes glory with his first victory in red.

The weekend in Shanghai was a tumultuous one, however, and in less than 24 hours, Hamilton had gone from standing on the top step of the podium in the sprint race to being disqualified alongside Leclerc in Sunday's main event.

Through all the criticism and pressure from some Italian media outlets, Hamilton's fans have remained true to their hero, with the seven-time champion declaring he is not ready to give up his hunt for a record-breaking eighth drivers' title just yet.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals 'romantic feeling' as new love strengthens

Related