Ricciardo stuns fans with shock concert act

Daniel Ricciardo has left fans in disbelief after taking to the stage at a concert alongside American country music singer Zach Byran.

Byran was performing at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne as part of his Quittin’ Time tour when he brought out the Australian driver as a special guest.

Ricciardo came out onto the stage alongside Irish singer Dermot Kennedy to an incredible applause as they joined Byran for his hit song Revival.

The iconic crossover was completed with the American singer doing Ricciardo’s trademark shoey celebration.

Ricciardo concert act leaves fans stunned

Fans were left gobsmacked by the AlphaTauri driver’s performance, with many taking to social media to share their reactions to the moment.

“Imagine being at a concert with Zach Bryan, Dermot Kennedy and Daniel Ricciardo all on the same stage,” one woman said.

“If you saw Daniel Ricciardo sing revival with Zach Bryan don’t ever speak to me, you are living my dream,” another wrote.

Ricciardo is clearly enjoying his off-season, but the 34-year-old is remaining focused on 2024 and is ready to give his all on the track.

After returning to the grid following his departure from McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, the Australian driver is still optimistic about a return to Red Bull and his prospects of reaching the top spot.

The Aussie finished the 2023 season with six points for AlphaTauri

Speaking with Fox Sports, he said: “I’m treating it like a second wind, a second chance to go all in.”

“Do I still want to be world champion? Yes. Has it been a dream of mine since I was a kid?

“It’s not going to change me as a human, therefore it’s not going to change my life going forward. Yes, it would present some other opportunities or whatever if you are to achieve such a feat.

“I still want it and I still deep down believe I can do it, but it’s really not going to change the course of my life.”

