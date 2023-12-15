Fans ridicule F1 team over 'worst name in history'

Anna Malyon

Friday 15 December 2023 19:12

After five years competing as Alfa Romeo, the Sauber group have revealed that their new team name is Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber - and F1 fans have been quick to mock it on social media.

In November, it was revealed that Alfa Romeo would end its partnership with Sauber, with them transitioning to Audi in 2026. This move left many curious about the teams' rebrand.

In December, the FIA unveiled the 2024 Formula 1 entry list, revealing the Sauber group's car with its new name: 'Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber'. However, this new name has led many fans to criticise the rebrand, with some going as far as calling it the 'worst team name in Formula 1 history'.

Alfa Romeo have ended their partnership with Sauber

Alfa Romeo have rebranded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Fan reaction

"Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber might be the worst team name in Formula 1 history," one fan wrote on social media platform X.

"Sounds like a meal order you'll ask for in a restaurant. It just doesn't sound right," added another.

"Everyone will just refer to them as Sauber anyway," a third rightly remarked.

One fan on X hilariously responded to the new name with a puzzled photo of Max Verstappen.

Other fans have joked that the team name gives the impression that Stake F1 Team wants to kick Sauber, spawning numerous reactions on social media.

Stake f1 team kick Sauber 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8A0WUuHJrz — 𝔸𝕙 𝕋𝕚𝕞𝕠🗽 (@Baba_Tunde233) December 15, 2023

"Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber"



Kid named Sauber: pic.twitter.com/Za5fh9yvkY — Lucy Faygo (@FaygoPop67) December 15, 2023

stake f1 team kick sauber



why are you kicking sauber. poor sauber. — jodie (@formulawah) December 15, 2023

While the new name might be quite a mouthful, it's only for a two-year stint before Audi takes over the naming rights.

