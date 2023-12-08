Sam Cook

Friday 8 December 2023 18:42

New Audi CEO Gernot Dollner has reportedly given the green light internally for Audi to continue with their plans for an entry into Formula 1.

According to Manager Magazin, the German is fully behind the manufacturer's bid to join the paddock ahead of the new regulations coming into the sport in 2026.

This is despite reports that their place could be in doubt because of a change in leadership and impending cost-cutting measures throughout the business.

Dollner took over from Markus Duesmann in September this year, and it had been suggested that he was not as keen on the idea of F1 as his predecessor.

Audi are expected to enter Formula 1 in 2026

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is largely fancied to become Audi's team principal in 2026

Could Lando Norris make the switch from McLaren to Audi in 2026?

Audi 2026 entry 'confirmed'

However, that is now understood to have been resolved, with Audi fully expected to take over from Sauber and produce their own engines from 2026.

Although the new CEO has not yet been able to comment publicly on the speculation due to a legal silence period for corporate boards that lasts 100 days, he has reportedly told his staff to continue their work, with a full steam ahead approach being adopted.

Early rumours have been surrounding the paddock about potential key personnel that could join the new team, with former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto being touted for the team principal role, and Lando Norris tipped to be a marquee driver signing.

