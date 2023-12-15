F1 team boss makes 'prowling' Alonso WhatsApp admission

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 15 December 2023 12:57

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has revealed that Fernando Alonso's drive to succeed in Formula 1 sees him send numerous WhatsApp messages regarding ways the team can improve.

Alonso raised a few eyebrows ahead of the 2023 season, as he confirmed that he would leave Alpine to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin.

The Silverstone-based outfit – who have now changed their official name for the 2024 season – quickly became one of the most impressive teams at the start of the year, in no small part thanks to the F1 veteran.

READ MORE: F1 team principal thanks Alonso for biting his tongue

Alonso would secure an incredible six podiums from his first eight races, and although enduring a mid-season dip in form as rivals caught up, the Spaniard would still finish fourth in the drivers' standings.

Fernando Alonso would finish the 2023 season with a total of eight podiums

Alonso (L) replaced the retiring Sebastian Vettel (R) at Aston Martin

And reflecting on what Alonso has brought to the team this season, Krack made it clear that the two-time world champion's influence extends far beyond the paddock on a race weekend.

Krack: Prowling Alonso is motivation enough

"What Fernando has brought us is just outstanding," he told the team's in-house media.

"He drives us on and makes us better – it's that simple really. He is hugely ambitious and wants to be fighting for podiums every weekend.

Mike Krack (R) is delighted with Alonso's influence on the team in 2023

"The experience he brings is invaluable, but also the commitment. He isn't one of these drivers who turn up on a race weekend, does their thing and then disappears.

"There's always another question, another WhatsApp message pinging in, constantly looking for things we could improve.

"Having him prowling around behind you provides all the motivation anyone could need. I'm looking forward to what he can do in 2024 now that he's had a year to fully bed into Aston Martin."

READ MORE: Grosjean reveals surprising Alonso message after HUGE F1 crash