Surprise F1 team announces 2024 season name change

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 14 December 2023 14:11 - Updated: 14:11

In the upcoming F1 2024 season, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are set to race under the banner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1, with Cognizant no longer title sponsors for the team.

The announcement states that a five-year contract extension with Saudi Arabian oil powerhouse, Aramco, has been struck.

Aston Martin initiated the trend of dual title sponsors in 2021, proudly displaying both Aramco and Cognizant as prominent naming partners.

Now, the Silverstone-based outfit has elevated its alliance with Aramco to new heights.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso will be racing under a new name next season

Aston Martin have signed a long-term sponsorship deal with Aramco

Exclusive partnership born

Aston Martin say that Aramco will play a pivotal role in delivering cutting-edge technology, offering top-tier fuels and lubricants to the team going forward.

This collaboration is especially significant as it aligns with the team's fresh partnership with Honda for the new works power unit engine under the upcoming F1 regulations, set to take effect in 2026.

Lawrence Stroll is proud to bring Aramco as exclusive title sponsors at Aston Martin for 2024

Stroll: We share ambition

Away from the track, Aston Martin and Aramco are said to be extending their endeavours to joining forces on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“We are very proud to continue and strengthen our successful partnership with Aramco," said Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll.

“We already enjoy an important strategic relationship and their support as our title partner for the next five years is a clear demonstration of our shared ambition.

We're pleased to announce an extended partnership with @aramco, to become the team's title partner.



From 1 January 2024, the team will be known as the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team. — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 14, 2023

“Since 2022, they have played a key role in Aston Martin’s Formula 1 journey and their contribution will only become more significant in the years ahead.

“We are working together on several key initiatives, including the development of advanced fuels for 2026, when we begin our Honda works power unit partnership.

“Aramco’s expertise and products will make a real contribution to our on-track performance and add significant value in many other areas of our organisation, especially at our new AMR Technology Campus.”

