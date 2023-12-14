Vasseur HITS BACK at alleged Ferrari advantage

Shay Rogers

Fred Vasseur has said that he is 'not a fan' of suggestions that Ferrari found a key advantage over Mercedes in the latter stages of the 2023 F1 season.

Despite being overtaken by Mercedes in the constructors’ championship with a few races to spare, the Scuderia were able to stage a late fightback to challenge the Silver Arrows for second place in the standings.

Part of this sudden improvement was down to their improved tyre life, which had plagued them during earlier rounds of the season.

Both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc showed impressive pace and were even able to apply some pressure on Red Bull during races, but ultimately, they fell three points short of finishing second in the constructors’ championship.

Vasseur: Not a big fan

“I'm not a big fan of this [supposed advantage]," Vasseur told RacingNews365, when discussing their newfound advantage over rivals Mercedes.

"Because it is a matter of pace, as when you don't have the pace, you want to push more, and pushing more damages the tyres.

"[In Abu Dhabi], the McLarens didn't manage their tyres at all in Turns 2 or 3, they were flat out where we were managing the tyre life.

"But I think overall, we had an advantage of pace, and when you have an advantage of pace, you can manage and don't have the tyre degradation."

If translated onto the track next season, Ferrari will have a key advantage over their rivals in 2024, as they chase their first title challenge in half a decade.

Consistency with their driver lineup should also help improve the car as the season goes on, with the feedback that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz provide vital in the path that their 2024 and 2025 challengers will take.

