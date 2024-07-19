Hamilton weakness targeted by F1 rival after spying on data

One of Lewis Hamilton’s key rivals has admitted he frequently keeps a close eye on the seven-time world champion.

Having broken yet another record last time out at Silverstone, any rival team would do well to learn from the Brit’s winning ways.

Despite his recent success with Mercedes, Hamilton will be making the monumental move to Ferrari in 2025, as he strives towards what would be a record-breaking eighth world title.

His soon to be team-mate at the Scuderia, Charles Leclerc, had been expected to be Ferrari’s star driver since arriving at the team in 2019, but has had a run of poor form over the past couple of races.

Despite a stunning victory in front of the Tifosi at the Italian Grand Prix the same year he joined Ferrari, Leclerc's form has dipped somewhat.

His team-mate Carlos Sainz on the other hand has proven to be equal to Leclerc, if not better on certain occasions. Regardless of his impressive win in Australia however, the team decided to drop him in favour of Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc achieved a victory for Ferrari at Monza in 2019

Will Lewis Hamilton become Ferrari's number one driver?

Leclerc keeps a close eye on Hamilton

Leclerc has demonstrated his pedigree during his F1 career, most recently at the Monaco Grand Prix where he dominated the weekend to take an emotional home win.

However, when Hamilton joins the team, it will provide a fresh challenge for the 26-year-old, who will go up against one of the greatest drivers of all time.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Leclerc backed himself in a duel against Hamilton, and discussed what the champion would bring to the team.

"Well. I need to be convinced that I am the fastest driver when I put the helmet on, but I am really looking forward to it, and it will be super-interesting for me,” Leclerc said.

Charles Leclerc admitted watching over Lewis Hamilton to learn a key lesson

The Monegasque also let slip he has been somewhat spying on Hamilton ahead of their partnership next year. Leclerc admitted: "I have always said you learn from every single team-mate you have over your career. When I look at the way he drives - because we always look at each other and data - you don't really see any weaknesses. And that's where Lewis is incredible. He's only got strengths.

"So I'm really looking forward to seeing how he works with his engineers, the feedback, and all of these kinds of things, to learn and become better."

