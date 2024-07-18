Ex-Ferrari F1 boss reveals CONCERNS over Hamilton switch
Ex-Ferrari F1 boss reveals CONCERNS over Hamilton switch
A former Ferrari manager has revealed some issues that could arise when Lewis Hamilton makes his switch to the team in 2025.
The seven-time world champion announced he was leaving Mercedes for the Scuderia earlier this year, in news that shocked the Formula 1 world.
F1 HEADLINES: Newey clue dropped over F1 future as controversial star announces team departure
READ MORE: Sacked F1 star handed 'SPECIAL' seat ahead of Hungarian GP
Hamilton achieved six of his world titles with the Brackley-based outfit, but the team have struggled to compete with their rivals since the regulations changed in 2022.
However, as the Brit’s time at the team winds to a close, Mercedes have rediscovered their pace, enjoying back-to-back wins in Austria and at Silverstone.
Can Charles Leclerc beat Lewis Hamilton?
Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari leaves their current driver, Carlos Sainz, without a seat for 2025, with his next destination in F1 remaining unconfirmed.
When he joins the team, Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc, who has been part of the Ferrari family since his junior career.
The Monegasque driver achieved a spectacular home victory in May with Ferrari, and will be longing to earn his first world title with the iconic outfit in seasons to come.
However, going up against a seven-time world champion and one of the greatest drivers of all time is a difficult task, one that may cause instability at Ferrari.
Former Ferrari general manager Peter Windsor has revealed his concerns over Hamilton’s Ferrari switch, and what it could mean for the team.
"If Charles is usually a tenth quicker, Lewis will be confident he can handle Charles in the race," Windsor said on his YouTube channel.
READ MORE: Cullen 'moving forward' as racer reveals unhappiness over season
"If it's the other way around, I can see Charles starting to get extremely annoyed by the whole situation and saying to Nicholas Todt 'What have we done here? Why didn't we keep Carlos?'
"Even then, Carlos drove pretty well at Silverstone. If the car was as difficult as Charles made it look, then Sainz did an unbelievable job."
READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari contract details LEAKED in team slip-up
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ditched F1 star's team-mate reveals 'romance'
- 19 minutes ago
Ricciardo career FINISHED claims former F1 driver
- 1 hour ago
Ex-Ferrari F1 boss reveals CONCERNS over Hamilton switch
- 2 hours ago
AXED F1 star reveals 'interesting' future plans
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull rival boss claims team ‘SCARED’ of Verstappen
- Today 18:57
Wolff's Hamilton replacement 'DOUBTS' revealed
- Today 17:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep