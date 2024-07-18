Ex-Ferrari F1 boss reveals CONCERNS over Hamilton switch

A former Ferrari manager has revealed some issues that could arise when Lewis Hamilton makes his switch to the team in 2025.

The seven-time world champion announced he was leaving Mercedes for the Scuderia earlier this year, in news that shocked the Formula 1 world.

Hamilton achieved six of his world titles with the Brackley-based outfit, but the team have struggled to compete with their rivals since the regulations changed in 2022.

However, as the Brit’s time at the team winds to a close, Mercedes have rediscovered their pace, enjoying back-to-back wins in Austria and at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes dominated the Hybrid era of F1

Lewis Hamilton ended his winless drought at Silverstone

Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari leaves their current driver, Carlos Sainz, without a seat for 2025, with his next destination in F1 remaining unconfirmed.

When he joins the team, Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc, who has been part of the Ferrari family since his junior career.

The Monegasque driver achieved a spectacular home victory in May with Ferrari, and will be longing to earn his first world title with the iconic outfit in seasons to come.

However, going up against a seven-time world champion and one of the greatest drivers of all time is a difficult task, one that may cause instability at Ferrari.

Former Ferrari general manager Peter Windsor has revealed his concerns over Hamilton’s Ferrari switch, and what it could mean for the team.

"If Charles is usually a tenth quicker, Lewis will be confident he can handle Charles in the race," Windsor said on his YouTube channel.

How will Lewis Hamilton's arrival impact Ferrari's team dynamic?

"If it's the other way around, I can see Charles starting to get extremely annoyed by the whole situation and saying to Nicholas Todt 'What have we done here? Why didn't we keep Carlos?'

"Even then, Carlos drove pretty well at Silverstone. If the car was as difficult as Charles made it look, then Sainz did an unbelievable job."

