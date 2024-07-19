F1 News Today: Ricciardo career 'FINISHED' as axed star reveals future plans
An ex-Formula 1 driver has delivered a brutal verdict on Daniel Ricciardo's future prospects in the sport.
AXED F1 star reveals 'interesting' future plans
One of Formula 1's most experienced drivers has revealed his plans for the future following the news that he has been dropped for 2025.
Ex-Ferrari F1 boss reveals CONCERNS over Hamilton switch
A former Ferrari manager has revealed some concerns over Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari in 2025.
Red Bull rival boss claims team ‘SCARED’ of Verstappen
A Formula 1 team boss has claimed that Red Bull are scared of star driver Max Verstappen.
Wolff's Hamilton replacement 'DOUBTS' revealed
Mercedes' improved performance and the recent form of a driver tipped for future success with the team has raised question marks over Lewis Hamilton's replacement plans.
Latest News
Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 paddock reacts as extreme weather takes over Hungarian GP
- 6 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix
FIA confirm Hamilton car inspection ahead of Hungarian GP
- 51 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 hour ago
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Ricciardo career 'FINISHED' as axed star reveals future plans
- 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap
Sacked F1 star handed SPECIAL seat as Ferrari chief makes 'serious mistake' claim - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Stories
Ditched F1 star's team-mate reveals 'romance'
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep