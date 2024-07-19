F1 News Today: Ricciardo career 'FINISHED' as axed star reveals future plans

An ex-Formula 1 driver has delivered a brutal verdict on Daniel Ricciardo's future prospects in the sport.

AXED F1 star reveals 'interesting' future plans

One of Formula 1's most experienced drivers has revealed his plans for the future following the news that he has been dropped for 2025.

Ex-Ferrari F1 boss reveals CONCERNS over Hamilton switch

A former Ferrari manager has revealed some concerns over Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari in 2025.

Red Bull rival boss claims team ‘SCARED’ of Verstappen

A Formula 1 team boss has claimed that Red Bull are scared of star driver Max Verstappen.

Wolff's Hamilton replacement 'DOUBTS' revealed

Mercedes' improved performance and the recent form of a driver tipped for future success with the team has raised question marks over Lewis Hamilton's replacement plans.

