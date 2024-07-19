close global

F1 News Today: Ricciardo career 'FINISHED' as axed star reveals future plans

An ex-Formula 1 driver has delivered a brutal verdict on Daniel Ricciardo's future prospects in the sport.

AXED F1 star reveals 'interesting' future plans

One of Formula 1's most experienced drivers has revealed his plans for the future following the news that he has been dropped for 2025.

Ex-Ferrari F1 boss reveals CONCERNS over Hamilton switch

A former Ferrari manager has revealed some concerns over Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari in 2025.

Red Bull rival boss claims team ‘SCARED’ of Verstappen

A Formula 1 team boss has claimed that Red Bull are scared of star driver Max Verstappen.

Wolff's Hamilton replacement 'DOUBTS' revealed

Mercedes' improved performance and the recent form of a driver tipped for future success with the team has raised question marks over Lewis Hamilton's replacement plans.

Sacked F1 star handed SPECIAL seat as Ferrari chief makes 'serious mistake' claim - GPFans F1 Recap
Sacked F1 star handed SPECIAL seat as Ferrari chief makes 'serious mistake' claim - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Ricciardo career FINISHED claims former F1 driver
Ricciardo career FINISHED claims former F1 driver

  • Yesterday 21:57

Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 paddock reacts as extreme weather takes over Hungarian GP

  • 6 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

FIA confirm Hamilton car inspection ahead of Hungarian GP

  • 51 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo career 'FINISHED' as axed star reveals future plans

  • 2 hours ago
Sacked F1 star handed SPECIAL seat as Ferrari chief makes 'serious mistake' claim - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Stories

Ditched F1 star's team-mate reveals 'romance'

  • Yesterday 22:57
