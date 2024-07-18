AXED F1 star reveals 'interesting' future plans

One of Formula 1's most experienced drivers has revealed his plans for the future following the news that he has been dropped for 2025.

With just six seats still to be filled ahead of next season, teams across the grid are working behind the scenes to ensure they have the best racing line-up at their disposal.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey clue dropped over F1 future as controversial star announces team departure

READ MORE: F1 teams adapt to extreme storm after Hungarian GP paddock damage

Therefore, a number of high profile names currently face an uncertain future, including the likes of Ferrari star Carlos Sainz and popular Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

Following the news which emerged on Thursday, another experienced F1 star has been added to that list.

Kevin Magnussen has been dropped by Haas for 2025

Esteban Ocon has been tipped to replace Magnussen

Magnussen aims to stay in F1

Kevin Magnussen has spent almost seven seasons at Haas over two spells, but is now facing up to the prospect of being without a seat after the team announced they would not be extending his contract.

The Dane has come under pressure this season following a series of controversial crashes, most notably during a collision with Red Bull star Sergio Perez in Monaco.

He has also been consistently outperformed by team-mate Nico Hulkenberg - who will join Sauber next year - leading to speculation that his position was vulnerable.

READ MORE: Sacked F1 star handed 'SPECIAL' seat ahead of Hungarian GP

Ollie Bearman has already been signed ahead of next season

Haas had already confirmed the signing of Oliver Bearman for 2025, and they are now believed to be close to securing a deal for Alpine driver Esteban Ocon as a replacement for Magnussen.

Speaking after the announcement, the 31-year-old admitted he would have liked to stay on at the American outfit, but is already excited about taking on another 'interesting project'.

As quoted in Motorsport Week, he said: “Would I have liked to continue here? I think, you know, had I continued, it would have been cool to see, you know, the fruits of the momentum that’s been built here recently.

“That would have been interesting, but I think there’s also other interesting projects out there, and there’s still seats available in Formula 1. That could be interesting.

“So, right now, I think the best thing is just to focus on doing good races and then up being in contention for these seats available, and things will fall into place eventually.

“I hope I can stay in Formula 1,” he added. “You could look at any team and say they might be a top-five team next year - everyone’s so tightly together, it feels like there’s still interesting opportunities.

“Although Haas is in a good position right now, you could say it’s a pity because they’re doing so well right now, but everything could change next year.

“One of the other seats could be more competitive - you never know.”

READ MORE: Newey reveals key Horner relationship change

Related