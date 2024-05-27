F1 driver calls team-mate 'STUPID' after horrific Perez-Magnussen collision

A war of words has ensued between F1 team-mates following a massive smash on the opening lap of Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

The race had barely began before the session was red flagged, following a major incident on the hill by Sainte Devote.

After attempting an overtake on the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was involved in a terrifying collision that destroyed both cars.

His team-mate Nico Hulkenberg, who was following the pair, was also caught up in the incident, making it a double DNF for Haas.

The accident saw the race red-flagged

Sergio Perez's car was destroyed in a terrifying first lap collision

Haas suffer a nightmare Monaco GP

Haas have been involved in drama throughout the weekend, also disqualified from qualifying due to a non-compliant rear wing element.

Luckily for the team, the stewards announced there would be no further investigation into the lap one incident, saving them from acquiring yet another penalty.

Magnussen was also fortunate to evade punishment, sitting on 10 penalty points with a further two ensuring a race ban.

However, the Dane did not escape the critique of his team-mate Hulkenberg, who was unhappy about being caught up in the incident.

Speaking to Sky Germany after the race, Hulkenberg called both Perez and Magnussen ‘stupid’ for their crash at the Monaco GP.

“Of course it was stupid between Kevin and Checo, who didn't quite agree on that. I don't know if Checo has seen Kevin,” Hulkenberg said.

Hulkenberg called team-mate Magnussen 'stupid'

“Checo could have left room, but at the same time Kevin was also very optimistic about pushing where the track gets narrower and where there are small kinks up to turn 3.

“Unfortunately, some years it happens here, some years it goes well. It's very bitter for me. I wasn't really involved but I was taken out anyway and that so soon after the start is frustrating and a shame.”

