FIA announce Monaco penalty verdict for Ferrari star

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has received a verdict from the FIA, after being investigated following Monaco Grand Prix qualifying.

Sainz managed to claim third spot on the grid, after an enthralling session in which his team-mate Charles Leclerc snatched pole position away from a plethora of rivals.

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 team DISQUALIFICATION in Monaco shock

Red Bull's lack of pace saw a disappointing day for them, with Max Verstappen set to start Sunday's race from sixth and Sergio Perez from 16th after disqualification for both Haas drivers.

It represents a huge opportunity for Ferrari to close the gap to the world champions in the constructors' championship, and prove that a battle for the title could be on.

Carlos Sainz was under investigation after qualifying

F1 is in Monaco this weekend

Sainz in trouble with FIA

Now, Sainz has received his verdict following a meeting with race stewards in the aftermath of qualifying.

It was in relation to an alleged impeding of Williams' Alex Albon. The stewards have decided to take no further action, after Sainz was alleged to have impeded Albon through Turns 15/16 while Albon was on a flying lap in Q1.

In an FIA statement, stewards said: "The stewards heard from the driver of Car 55 (Carlos Sainz), the driver of Car 23 (Alexander Albon), team representatives and reviewed video, team radio and in-car video evidence and determined that Car 23 was on a push lap and caught Car 55 at the chicane at Turns 15/16.

"The driver of Car 55 was informed by the team of the approach of Car 23. The driver of Car 55 attempted to move as quickly as he could off the racing line to give Car 23 space at the exit of Turn 16. However, given the tight nature of the chicane and the Monaco circuit, Car 23 was impacted by Car 55’s presence at the chicane.

"The driver of Car 55 stated on hindsight that he could perhaps have gone off the track and thereby given Car 23 more room but felt that he did not unnecessarily impede Car 23 as he took the necessary steps on the track to give him space.

"The driver of Car 23 was able to complete his push lap and although he may have lost a tenth and a half in terms of time and was therefore affected, he said it was, in his mind, “grey” as to whether or not he was unnecessarily impeded by Car 55. He did not think this was a clear case of impeding. He acknowledged that the part of the circuit was particularly difficult as it is a sequence of blind corners and that Car 55 could not have seen Car 23 approaching any sooner.

"In the light of the above, we took no further action."

READ MORE: Verstappen under FIA investigation amid Monaco frustrations

Related