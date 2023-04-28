Charles Leclerc pole positions: Record so far and woeful win percentage

Graham Shaw

Friday 28 April 2023 17:25 - Updated: 17:39

Charles Leclerc has claimed a ton of pole positions in his F1 career - but lately that has rarely translated into crucial championship points.

The Monégasque has no trouble finding searing pace out of his Ferrari on Saturday afternoons (and now Fridays), but converting that into victories on Sundays is proving to be an issue.

Leclerc will get another chance to convert at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday after claiming pole in a chaotic session in Baku on Friday.

Here is a rundown on how Leclerc has fared in Quali across his F1 career so far, and how that translates to wins on Sundays.

How many pole positions does Charles Leclerc have?

In total, Leclerc has racked up 19 so far during his F1 career.

His first was in Bahrain in 2019, kicking off a stellar haul of seven during his first season with the team from Maranello.

Leclerc then endured a miserable 2020 along with then team-mate Sebastian Vettel as the mighty Italian team struggled to compete.

The 24-year-old scored two more in 2021, followed by his haul of nine in 2022. Now he has one in 2023 as well with that stunning lap in Azerbaijan.

Leclerc’s pole positions so far are:

Season Grand Prix Race Result 2023 Azerbaijan - 2022 Singapore 2 2022 Italy 2 2022 France DNF 2022 Azerbaijan DNF 2022 Monaco 4th 2022 Spain DNF 2022 Miami 2nd 2022 Australia 1st 2022 Bahrain 1st 2021 Azerbaijan 4th 2021 Monaco DNS 2019 Mexico 4th 2019 Russia 3rd 2019 Singapore 2nd 2019 Italy 1st 2019 Belgium 1st 2019 Austria 2nd 2019 Bahrain 3rd

Where will Charles Leclerc start?

Leclerc will start from pole for Sunday's 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after that 1:40.203 beat out world champion Max Verstappen for P1 on Friday.

How often does Leclerc convert poles into wins?

Okay, here is the really grim part, when Leclerc starts P1 he has a woeful record of going on to win the race on Sundays.

Of his 18 completed races from pole so far, only four have resulted in wins - a miserable strike rate of just 22.22 per cent.

Who has the most F1 pole positions?

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton leads the way with an astonishing 103 throughout his career.

The British star is followed by legends Michael Schumacher [68] and Ayrton Senna [65] and then four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel [57].

Who is the youngest ever F1 pole sitter?

A very young Sebastian Vettel [at 21 years and 72 days] holds that record after qualifying on pole for the 2008 Italian Grand Prix.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen remains the youngest driver to win a grand prix [aged 18 in Spain in 2016]. Perhaps bizarrely though, he did not claim a pole until Hungary in August 2019.

By then he was ancient - almost 22 years of age!