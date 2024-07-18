Wolff's Hamilton replacement 'DOUBTS' revealed

Mercedes' improved performance and the recent form of a driver tipped for future success with the team has raised question marks over Lewis Hamilton's replacement plans.

Ever since Hamilton announced he would be ending his hugely successful, 12-season partnership with Mercedes to join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season, the question on everyone's mind has been who will replace the seven-time world champion.

For a long time, rumours circulating the paddock suggested the highly rated Mercedes junior driver, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, could be the one to replace the Brit.

It has been predicted that such a promotion would be akin to current F1 world champion Max Verstappen's meteoric rise.

The Dutchman famously won his first race for Red Bull after being promoted from the team's junior outfit in 2016, and it was thought Mercedes were hoping for a similar impact by promoting the young Italian next season.

Mercedes have won the last two grands prix

F2 driver Kimi Antonelli has been tipped for the Mercedes seat

Is it too soon for Kimi Antonelli?

However, the 17 year-old is still getting to grips with the higher series in his maiden F2 season, and hasn't exactly set the world alight with his performances as of yet.

Despite winning the sprint race at Silverstone last time out, the young talent sits in eighth place in the drivers' championship.

Sky Sports recently suggested that Antonelli's lack of results in F2 has led to 'doubts' from Mercedes and Toto Wolff as to whether the Italian is the right fit in the short term.

Furthermore, they say that with Mercedes on the back of a two-race winning streak, the team will be looking to carry this momentum into next year, and may look towards a more experienced driver capable of delivering a title charge alongside George Russell.

One driver with plenty of experience is 29-year-old Carlos Sainz, who Hamilton will be replacing at Ferrari next year, and who is still looking for a seat in the sport for 2025.

Whilst the Spaniard has been hotly tipped to join the new Audi F1 team when the new regulations come into force in 2026, he would surely prefer a seat with one of the more established outfits on the grid.

Recent comments from Mercedes boss Wolff suggest the Ferrari star is still in contention for the soon-to-be vacant seat with the Brackley-based team.

Wolff told Sky Sports at the British GP: "I don't want to make a decision quickly. But yes, he is. If we have more time to decide, Carlos is definitely still a chance, but Carlos needs to make a decision on what he does with the other teams."

