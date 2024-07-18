Ricciardo career FINISHED claims former F1 driver

An ex-Formula 1 driver has delivered a brutal verdict on Daniel Ricciardo's future prospects in the sport.

The Australian racer is one of a number of high profile names currently without a seat for 2025, and time is running out to impress bosses as he targets a new contract.

Ricciardo has endured a largely forgettable campaign at Visa Cash App RB, failing to score points at nine of the 12 race weekends.

His team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, meanwhile, has already demonstrated his value at RB, and has been rewarded with a contract extension as he looks to put himself in contention for a spot at Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 future is under threat after a series of poor results

Sergio Perez is coming under increasing pressure at Red Bull

Ricciardo 'should do something else'

With Sergio Perez's future looking precarious following a run of dismal results, speculation has ramped up that the Mexican's position is under threat.

Ricciardo has been tipped by some to step into Perez's shoes, but one former driver believes this would be a huge mistake, and has urged the 35-year-old to finish his career at the end of this season.

Giedo van der Garde - who previously operated as a full-time driver for Caterham in 2013 - has instead backed Liam Lawson to be Max Verstappen's next partner.

“It’s really bad now. Since he [Perez] has signed [a contract extension], it’s just been absolutely s**t,” Van der Garde said on the DRS: The Race Show podcast.

“If he doesn’t start performing, there is only one simple choice.

“They shouldn’t get Ricciardo, because he is still performing worse than Yuki Tsunoda. He should finish his year and do something else.

Reserve driver Liam Lawson is being backed to replace Perez

“I would say just put in that Liam Lawson. It is a rookie, a boy who is fast, he can still learn a lot from Max, nobody expects much from him.

“It’s an advantage that he could do the test this week, because then they can immediately see how fast he is, and what is his feedback, how smooth and comfortable is he in that car.

“They did the same with Ricciardo last year and a few weeks later he was in Nyck [de Vries’] car. If Perez doesn’t keep performing, they have to.”

