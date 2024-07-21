Ferrari star involved in DRAMATIC clash in Hungary

A young Ferrari star was involved in a terrific battle during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, which resulted in contact between cars.

As all eyes have been firmly fixed on the enthralling Formula 1 action at the Hungaroring, the battle for the F2 championship has been hotting up.

While their Prema Racing team have been clearly struggling, the driver pairing of Oliver Bearman and Andrea Kimi Antonelli is being carefully studied by F1 fans, with both expected to have huge careers in the sport.

Teen Brit Bearman impressed on his full F1 debut with Ferrari earlier this season, standing in for Carlos Sainz, and has recently been given a seat on the grid for 2025 with Haas.

Oliver Bearman will join Haas in 2025

Oliver Bearman deputised brilliantly for Carlos Sainz for Ferrari

Bearman involved in tense F2 battle

While Bearman will hope to be challenging a bit further up the grid in F1 in 2025, the limits of his current F2 car has largely restricted him to lower midfield running in the series this year.

However, the 19-year-old is still attempting to impress, and a recent skirmish with two of his rivals showed his determination to improve performances with Prema.

During the F2 sprint race in Hungary, Bearman was scrapping outside of the points with the two DAMS Lucas Oil drivers Jak Crawford and Juan Manuel Correa.

The trio went three abreast into a tight section of the Hungaroring circuit, touching wheels as they all emerged from the brilliant battle unscathed.

Ultimately, the two American drivers got the better of Bearman, who finished down in 10th behind Correa and Crawford.

LAP 27 / 28



Jak Crawford vs Ollie Bearman vs Juan Manuel Correa 😱



And it's not even for a point!



Superb racing!!! 👏👏👏#F2 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/Ia7D3kHGcc — Formula 2 (@Formula2) July 20, 2024

