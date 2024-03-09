Schumacher gives Bearman Ferrari F1 debut verdict

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has given his verdict on Oliver Bearman making his debut in the sport with Ferrari.

Bearman received the late call up to the Maranello squad on Friday, having secured pole position in F2 the day before, to replace Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard was diagnosed with appendicitis that morning.

Despite not having much time to prepare, Bearman got in the Ferrari car in FP3 and registered tenth fastest, just under nine tenths behind Max Verstappen, and had his first run interrupted with 15 minutes to go after Zhou Guanyu crashed heavily at turn seven.

In qualifying, the 18-year-old impressed by lining up for the race in 11th, missing out on Q3 by just 36 thousandths of a second and would have eliminated Lewis Hamilton – who will be joining Ferrari in 2025.

And speaking with Sky Germany, Ralf Schumacher – who’s brother Michael won five of his seven titles with the Italian team – has said that Bearman will take this opportunity with open arms.

Oliver Bearman will replace Carlos Sainz in Jeddah

Ralf Schumacher was impressed with F1 debutant Oliver Bearman

Schumacher assesses Bearman F1 debut

Talking with Peter Hardenacke and Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene ahead of the FP3 session, Gene was looking forward to seeing how the Brit will fair in an F1 car.

“I think he's prepared,” he said. “He has already gained experience in Formula 2, has done a lot of simulator work.

“I think this track here with the fast corners is perhaps a bit difficult for a debut and F2 is a completely different chapter, but you also can’t compare Formula 1 with Formula 2. Of course we don't put any pressure on him and he just has to enjoy it. Maybe he's a little nervous but I think he has the right attitude.”

Bearman will line up 11th for the race on Saturday

Schumacher, who won six races in his F1 career, stressed that while he may feel the nerves, he must show the grid what he can do.

He will definitely be a little nervous,” said the German.

“Of course he didn't have much preparation for this situation. He will see it as an opportunity. He's smart, he's fast and it's important that he shows, also for the other drivers, what can come out of it.”

