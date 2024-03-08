close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Saudi Arabian GP session running STOPPED after dramatic crash

F1 Saudi Arabian GP session running STOPPED after dramatic crash

F1 Saudi Arabian GP session running STOPPED after dramatic crash

F1 Saudi Arabian GP session running STOPPED after dramatic crash

The third practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix saw a red flag after Zhou Guanyu was involved in a major accident.

The Kick Sauber driver lost the rear of the car heading through the first-paced corners of sector one and collided violently with the barriers.

Zhou was able to climb from the wreckage and inform his team he was ok: "Sorry mate, I lost the car. Yep, sorry I don't know what happened. Otherwise I am ok," he said over his team radio.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion insists Red Bull NOT responsible for 2023 success

Zhou Guanyu suffered a major accident in FP3
The Chinese driver was ok following the crash
The session resumed with six minutes left to run

Zhou major crash

With 16 minutes left of the session at the time of the crash, just over 10 minutes was spent fixing the barrier and clearing the track before the session was resumed with five minutes to run.

18 cars took to the track to frantically get one final lap in before the end of the session, with Zhou and Logan Sargeant not going back out - the latter due to damaging his steering at the front left earlier on.

Max Verstappen topped the timesheets at the end of the session, followed by Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

More to follow

READ MORE: Verstappen backs father as Red Bull F1 fractures DEEPEN

Related

Red Bull F1 Zhou Guanyu Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Ferrari rookie Bearman IMPRESSES
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Ferrari rookie Bearman IMPRESSES

  • 2 hours ago
Ferrari announce F1 driver REPLACEMENT as star set for surgery
Latest F1 News

Ferrari announce F1 driver REPLACEMENT as star set for surgery

  • Today 13:04

Latest News

Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast - Wind could trouble drivers in hot and sticky conditions

  • 13 minutes ago
Reserve Drivers

F1 Reserve Drivers 2024: Who is next man up for Ferrari, Mercedes and co?

  • 47 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce shock FULL takeover and end an era

  • 57 minutes ago
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Ferrari rookie Bearman IMPRESSES

  • 2 hours ago
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian GP session running STOPPED after dramatic crash

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari FORCED into dramatic driver replacement as Horner issues Red Bull warning

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x