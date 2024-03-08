Ferrari announce F1 driver REPLACEMENT as star set for surgery

Carlos Sainz has been ruled out of the F1 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to illness, as Ferrari suffer a huge setback heading into the race.

Ferrari faces a major shakeup on the eve of the race as the Spaniard, who will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at the team next season, has been ruled out of the race weekend due to appendicitis. He will undergo surgery and be replaced by Ferrari junior driver Oliver Bearman for the remainder of the event.

Sainz's absence throws a wrench into Ferrari's plans for the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit heading into qualifying. The 29-year-old initially struggled with an undisclosed illness earlier in the week, missing media commitments on Wednesday.

Though he participated in the opening practice sessions on Thursday, it appears his condition worsened, necessitating a medical evaluation that revealed appendicitis.

Stepping into the breach is 18-year-old Briton Oliver Bearman, who currently serves as a reserve driver for both the Ferrari and Haas F1 teams. Bearman, a rising star in Formula 2, even made his FP1 debut with Haas last season.

Interestingly, Bearman just secured pole position in Thursday's Formula 2 qualifying session in Jeddah but will now focus solely on his unexpected F1 debut.

This sudden call-up makes Bearman the third youngest racer to take the grid in Formula 1 history.

READ MORE: F1 2024 driver line-up: Full grid confirmed

Carlos Sainz has been ruled out of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz will be replaced by Oliver Bearman for the rest of the weekend

Ferrari statement

Ferrari confirmed Sainz's absence for the rest of the weekend just hours before the final practice session on Friday.

"Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery," the team said.

"As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship. The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery."

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion insists Red Bull NOT responsible for 2023 success

Related