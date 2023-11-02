2024 F1 driver line-ups: What we know so far

Yara Elshebiny

Thursday 2 November 2023 18:57

Although there is only one seat left to be filled among the 10 teams, there are some wild rumours floating around that could shake things up.

After AlphaTauri confirmed their line-up of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo for the 2024 season in Japan, only one seat at Williams remains unconfirmed for next year, with Logan Sargeant still waiting for the Grove-based outfit to decide his fate.

However, the American rookie may not be the only driver whose future is uncertain. There are rumours suggesting that Sergio Perez may either retire at the end of the season or switch his Red Bull seat with Ricciardo.

Although Perez's camp has denied the retirement rumour exclusively to GPFans, it resurfaced again following his Mexico Grand Prix's disaster.

Similar rumours are also circulating about Fernando Alonso, with some believing he will retire while others think he will join Red Bull if the Aston Martin team is sold.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, anything could happen in this silly season!

F1 2024 confirmed driver line-ups

Here's a rundown of who will be racing where next season:

Red Bull: Max Verstappen has the longest contract on the grid, with a deal that runs until the end of 2028. Sergio Perez has also been confirmed for next season, having signed a new contract with the Milton Keynes-based team in 2022 that runs until the end of 2024. However, we will have to wait and see where the rumours go.

Mercedes: The Silver Arrows confirmed Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for 2024 and 2025 at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix, ending speculation regarding the seven-time world champion's future.

Ferrari: The Scuderia have another strong driver line-up, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both confirmed and under contract until the end of the 2024 season.

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are both under contract until the end of 2024, with the next season possibly being the last of Alonso's remarkable career.

Alpine: The French team will continue with their all-French line-up for another season, with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon both under contract until the end of 2024.

McLaren: Lando Norris signed a long-term contract extension through the end of 2025 with the Papaya team, while Oscar Piastri agreed a multi-year extension through the end of 2026 after an impressive rookie F1 season.

Haas: The American team retained Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for 2024, with both contracts running until the end of the season.

Alfa Romeo (Sauber): Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will stay with the team in 2024 for the third year in a row. The Finn signed a contract that will last until the end of the 2025 season, while the Chinese driver's deal will expire at the end of 2024.

AlphaTauri: The Italian outfit have confirmed both of their drivers for 2024, with Daniel Ricciardo staying alongside Yuki Tsunoda until the end of the season.

Williams: Alexander Albon is the only driver confirmed by the British outfit to date, and his deal runs through the end of 2024. Logan Sargeant is hoping to join the Thai-British driver next season, but his Williams seat is still up in the air following a string of mistakes in his rookie F1 season.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull tech chief fears they could 'be in trouble' with rivals in heated 2024 title fight