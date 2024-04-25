F1 legend issues DAMNING verdict on proposed rule change

F1 legend Martin Brundle has had his say on proposed rule changes, which would see the allocation of points altered for the 2025 season.

The F1 Commission meeting takes place in Geneva next week, with a revamp of the points system set to feature on the agenda.

The proposed alterations could see drivers who finish in the top 12 of grand prix races awarded points, a shift from the current model which only rewards those placed the top 10.

READ MORE: Audi agree LONG-TERM F1 deal with star driver

New proposals would see points more widely distributed

Teams like Williams could be set to benefit from the potential move

Championship points should be 'treasured'

Now, former McLaren driver and current Sky Sports commentator, Brundle, has issued a strong statement on the issue.

Taking to his Twitter/X account, he wrote: "Formula One world championship points must be hard won and treasured. Valued.

"Not some kind of lucky dip where everyone wins a prize."

Formula One world championship points must be hard won and treasured. Valued. Not some kind of lucky dip where everyone wins a prize. — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) April 23, 2024

According to Motorsport.com, the proposed move is the result of lobbying by some smaller teams in the F1 paddock, who believe a greater distribution of points would benefit both them and the sport in general.

Though unlikely to receive unanimous backing, the potential changes would only require approval from six of the 10 teams on the grid in order to be implemented for next season.

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 team PUNISHMENT after causing injury

Related