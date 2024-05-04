F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out all the details for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix qualifying, including start times and how to watch in your region.
This weekend marks the sixth round of the 2024 season and the first of the three races held in the United States this year.
READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix: A detailed look at Miami International Autodrome layout
Since its debut in 2022, the Florida metropolis has been a happy hunting ground for Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
The reigning champion has emerged victorious in both races held here so far, and his sights are firmly set on securing a hat-trick come race day tomorrow.
Interestingly though, Verstappen hasn't started from pole position in either of his Miami wins.
In the inaugural race, it was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who secured the coveted top spot, while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez enjoyed pole position last season.
Will the Dutchman finally break the mould and claim his first Miami pole today, or will history repeat itself and present another driver with a qualifying advantage?
READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today
Miami Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, May 4, 2024
The all-important Qualifying session at the Miami GP kicks off today, Saturday, May 4, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (EDT): 4pm Saturday
UK time: 9pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 10pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 3pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 1pm Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 6am Sunday
South Africa: 10pm Saturday
How to watch Miami Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo admits DOUBTING himself over media criticism
- 13 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen makes HUGE Newey admission as F1 champion ponders Red Bull exit
- 1 hour ago
F1 team responds after 'FIA request on Imola driver swap' claims
- 2 hours ago
Newey breaks silence and REVEALS real reason behind shock Red Bull departure
- 3 hours ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 3 - 5 May
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun