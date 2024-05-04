F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024 times as Ferraris give Red Bull SCARE

Max Verstappen has continued his 100% record of taking pole position for F1's feature races in 2024 with another strong showing in Miami, but was pushed hard by both Ferraris.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz followed up with quick laps in second and third, with Sergio Perez creating a double-filled Ferrari sandwich.

READ MORE: Ricciardo suffers MAJOR Miami setback amid F1 penalty woes

A bizarre final session saw almost every single driver fail to improve upon their initial runs on their second time out, with only Lewis Hamilton (10th to 8th) jumping any spots at all.

Fernando Alonso was eliminated in Q2 at the Miami Grand Prix, the first time this season he's failed to make the top 10.

Alonso only just made it through to Q2 in the first place, placing 15th in Q1, and was eliminated alongside his team-mate Lance Stroll before the final shootout.

Lower down the order, Daniel Ricciardo followed up his brilliant Sprint race performance with an early exit.

Logan Sargeant, after a very nearly promising performance in Sprint Qualifying on Friday afternoon, was once again outqualified by team-mate Alex Albon, and will start his home race from 17th on the grid.

READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today

F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Versteppen [Red Bull] - 1:27.241sec

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.141sec

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.214sec

4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.219sec

5. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.353sec

6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.434sec

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.826sec

8. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.866sec

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.905sec

10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.951sec

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

14. Alex Albon [Williams]

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] 19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix

Related