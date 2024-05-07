Ferrari chief defects to McLaren for Norris celebrations

Fred Vasseur was swept into McLaren’s celebrations following Lando Norris’ race win in Miami.

The British driver finally won his first race in F1, after a safety car played perfectly into McLaren’s hands.

It was business as usual until Max Verstappen made an uncharacteristic mistake and hit a bollard at the Turn 14/15 chicane.

The incident triggered a virtual safety car to allow stewards to retrieve the bollard, Verstappen pitting when the VSC period ended.

Lando Norris managed to keep Max Verstappen at bay to achieve his first victory

Lando Norris celebrates on the podium in Miami

Vasseur gets caught up in McLaren celebrations

However, that was not the end of the drama with Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen colliding and bringing out a full safety car.

Lando Norris, who was yet to pit, took advantage of the slowed down cars on track to change his tyres and come out ahead of Max Verstappen.

Most impressive of all, Norris managed to hang onto his lead after the restart, and finished 7.6 seconds ahead of the champion to take his maiden victory.

Figures across the paddock have heaped praise on the Brit, and Norris also enjoyed support from an unlikely source, Ferrari team principal Vasseur.

The Frenchman was seen spraying champagne over the McLaren team, despite being rivals for second in the championship.

Vasseur also posed for a team picture, in a papaya cap placed backwards on his head that was given to him by McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

