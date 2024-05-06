Norris delivers X-rated celebration after AMAZING win- top three verdict

Lando Norris has finally achieved his maiden F1 victory after a chaotic Miami Grand Prix.

The Brit experienced some good luck when an incident brought out a safety car and Max Verstappen pitted for new hard tyres.

Norris inherited the lead and maintained it by pitting under the safety car whilst his rivals' speed was reduced on track.

The Brit held off Verstappen following the safety car restart extending his lead to finish +7.612 seconds ahead of the Dutch driver.

McLaren dedicated their race win to their former sporting director Gil de Ferran who passed away at the end of last year,

Here is what the top three had to say after the Miami Grand Prix...

{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/57a455f135a81cc3ddd5e6143ec464c2b2d540d7.jpg][Lando Norris has achieved his maiden race win][2]}

“Oh wow. About time huh? F***. Sorry!

"About time! What a race. It's been a long time coming. Finally I've managed to do it.

"I'm so happy for my whole team. I finally delivered for them. Long day, tough race. Finally on top, so I'm over the moon.

"The whole weekend has been good. I've had some little setbacks along the way but I knew on Friday we had the pace.

"Just a couple mistakes here and there. Today we managed to put it together. We did the perfect strategy and it all paid off."

"Thanks to McLaren, everyone. I'll give a shout out to my mum and dad of course."

On his message for McLaren:

"I'm just proud. A lot of people doubted me along the way. I've made a lot of mistakes over my last five years in my short career but today we put it altogether.

"This is all for the team. I stuck with McLaren because I could believe in them and do believe in them. Today we proved exactly that."

{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/1b7d00aabf9257a448c61ff91dace38ea5de84fb.jpg][Max Verstappen takes finishes P2][2]}

"You win, you lose. I think we’re all used to that in racing, right? Today was just a bit tricky. I think already on the mediums, it didn’t feel fantastic. We were pulling away but not like it should be and once we made the pit stop and I heard the lap times the McLarens were doing, I was like, ‘wow, that’s pretty quick.

"Once they switched onto the hard tyre, they just had more pace, and especially Lando, he was flying. It was incredibly difficult for us on that stint, but if a bad day is P2, I take it.

"I’m very happy for Lando. It’s been a long time coming and it’s not going to be his last one, so he definitely deserves it today.

"I mean understeer, oversteer, just very low grip on four wheels, and that’s something that we have to understand.

"They came with an upgrade. For sure it looks like it works, right? So we have a bit of work to do from our side. I think definitely it wasn’t our strongest weekend in terms of race pace, but we’ll analyse it all and we’ll try to come back stronger from it."

{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/0a0df6cb0760f1f8cd32bf38a2f462eefc8fb364.jpg][Charles Leclerc claimed the final podium position][2]}

"It was very tricky at the start. Checo was on my inside. I didn't get a very good start, as soon as I left, I had wheelspin.

"I saw Checo on the right but there was very little grip, so he locked up.

"I thought we would all crash but unfortunately for everybody we all got out of the first corner.

"Then it was all about trying to focus on ourselves. But today, again, we were missing a little bit of pace.

"We did our best but the timing of the Safety Car wasn't great for us and we had the oldest tyres. But we managed everything quite well and P3 was the best we could do and we are satisfied with that."

