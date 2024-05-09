close global

New F1 record announced following Miami Grand Prix

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix weekend will live long in the memory of Formula 1 fans across the world after what was a thrilling three days in Florida.

The drama began during Saturday's sprint race, as Daniel Ricciardo defied his doubters by securing a stunning fourth-place finish for RB.

Then, Sunday's main event delivered a stunning surprise, as McLaren's Lando Norris clinched his maiden F1 victory, ending Max Verstappen's perfect record at the track.

There was disappointment, however, for American fans looking for something to celebrate as home hero Logan Sargeant failed to finish the race.

Lando Norris secured his first F1 victory in Miami
Daniel Ricciardo finished a surprise fourth in the Miami sprint race

Record viewing figures

Now, figures released by American broadcaster ABC have revealed the action brought in a record number of viewers, with 3.1 million fans tuning in to watch events unfold - beating the previous record of 2.6 million who watched the inaugural showpiece in 2022.

It also marks a 48 per cent increase compared to last year, when the audience fell to 2.1 million.

Fellow broadcasters ESPN televised Saturday's sprint, as 946,000 viewers - the largest US audience for a sprint since the introduction of the format in 2021 - were glued to their screens.

The figures are a welcome boost for the sport following concerns that interest was beginning to fall in the States, previously raising doubts over whether F1 could realistically compete with other popular motorsports such as Indycar and NASCAR.

Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo Lando Norris Miami Grand Prix Logan Sargeant
F1 Standings

